Keene State College forward Jeff Hunter has been named to the D3Hoops.com Second Team All-Region.
Hunter, from Hudson, Mass., enjoyed a breakout year in the shortened 2021 season.
The sophomore averaged 18 points and 13.2 rebounds per game, shooting 56 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three point range. He recorded seven double-doubles in nine games, including 25 points and 14 rebounds in the season opening win over Rhode Island College, 26 points and 14 boards against UMass Dartmouth, and 24 points and 17 caroms in the return matchup against RIC.
He was also named LEC Player of the Week four different times, the most by a single player in the LEC this year, and was named First Team All-LEC.