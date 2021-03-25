KSC’s Jeff Hunter named First Team All-LEC
PROVIDENCE, R.I.— Keene State men’s basketball sophomore forward Jeff Hunter was rewarded for his outstanding season by being named First Team All-Little East Conference, the league office announced Wednesday.
Hunter enjoyed a breakout year in the shortened 2021 season. The sophomore averaged 18 points and 13.2 rebounds per game, shooting 56 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three point range.
He recorded seven double-doubles in KSC’s nine games.
He was named LEC Player of the Week four different times, the most by any player in the LEC this year.
Hunter is the 12th player in program history to earn the honor, and the first since Ty Nichols and James Anozie were both lauded in 2018-19.
KSC’s Derosia, Burgess honored by LEC
PROVIDENCE, R.I.— Keene State College sophomore Hailey Derosia and freshman Rylee Burgess were both recipients of Little East Conference end-of-year awards, the league office announced Wednesday.
Burgess earned LEC Rookie of the Year, just the third player in school history and the first in 14 years, to do so.
The freshman played in all 10 games for the Owls, averaging 6.5 points, six rebounds, and shooting 52.8 percent from the field. She scored a career high 14 points against UMass-Dartmouth on Feb. 21, and grabbed at least eight rebounds on three different occasions, including a career high 11 against Castleton on Feb. 24.
She was LEC Rookie of the Week on two separate occasions.
She joins Margot Fleming (1998) and Kristin Degou (2007) as the only KSC players in history to be named the conference’s top rookie.
Derosia was named First Team All-LEC after a strong sophomore season that saw her average 11.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and make 51.9 percent of her three point attempts.
She netted in double-figures in seven of KSC’s 10 games, including a career high 16 points in the season finale against Norwich University.
Derosia is the 11th player in school history to be named First Team All-LEC, and the first since Sandi Purcell earned the honor in 2016-17.
FPU women’s lacrosse downs Saint Michael’s
RINDGE — Senior attack Caroline Lounsbury had a career day Wednesday as she poured in career-highs in goals (eight) and points (nine), including the 100th point of her career as the Franklin Pierce women’s lacrosse team rolled to a 19-8 win over Saint Michael’s in their home opener at Sodexo Field.
With the Northeast-10 Conference victory, Franklin Pierce improves to 2-0 (2-0 NE10), while Saint Michael’s falls to 0-2 (0-2 NE10).
Lounsbury became the 13th player in program history to record 100 career points.
She reached the century mark with 2:33 to go in the second half, after she was awarded a free-position shot, which she put away to cap her nine-point outing.
To start the game, the Ravens scored seven straight goals before the Purple Knights could record a shot on goal, and three more before Saint Michael’s could find the back of the net.
Franklin Pierce posted a 6-5 advantage in the second half to finish off the 19-8 victory.
Lounsbury did the heaviest lifting for the Ravens, but junior Savannah Ernst (five points) and classmates Morgan Baxendale (four points) and Kaitlyn Daly (three points) chipped in as well.
Defensively, graduate student Sarah Waldrep and sophomore Danielle Brazeau each picked up three ground balls, while junior Madison Leslie caused a pair of turnovers. Waldrep collected a game-high seven draw controls.
Senior goalkeeper Casey Butera started the game for the Ravens and made one save in the crease in the first half en route to the win (2-0). Sophomore Erin Blake got the nod for the second half and made three saves against eight shots.
The Ravens are scheduled to be back in action Saturday, March 27 at Saint Anselm at 11 a.m.
FPU men’s lacrosse falls at Saint Michael’s
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Franklin Pierce University men’s lacrosse team lost to Saint Michael’s College, 7-6, Wednesday afternoon at Duffy Field.
Despite the loss, freshman Conor Rooney shined in the defensive struggle with a hat trick for the Ravens.
FPU’s record falls to 0-2 with the loss, while the Purple Knights improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Rooney scored his first of the game at 13:18 of the third quarter. Just over three minutes later, at the 10-minute mark, Rooney scored his second goal of the game to make it 5-3.
Saint Michael’s struck first in the final period to tie the game at 5-5 with 13:35 remaining.
Rooney capped off his hat trick to give the Ravens the lead with 7:06 to play, but it would be Franklin Pierce’s final goal of the afternoon.
The 6-5 lead held until the final two minutes, when the Purple Knights scored in a man-up situation to tie the game. Saint Michael’s then needed just eight more seconds to take the lead for the first time all afternoon.
Despite the Ravens holding the lead five separate times throughout the game, freshman James Heitmiller suffered the loss (0-2) in the crease for Franklin Pierce, though he made 13 saves against 20 shots.
The Ravens are scheduled to be back in action next week, as they host Saint Anselm College on Wednesday, March 31, at 3 p.m.
FPU women’s tennis team takes care of SNHU
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team bounced back from several first-set losses to take a 5-2 win in Northeast-10 Conference play at Southern New Hampshire University on Wednesday.
Though the Ravens saw their shutout streak broken at three matches, they have now won four straight to open the season.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 4-0 (4-0 NE10), while SNHU falls to 3-1 (3-1 NE10).
Franklin Pierce opened with a 2-0 lead after cruising to a pair of doubles victories.
The Ravens quickly made it 3-0 with a straight-set win at third singles.
Franklin Pierce faced a little trouble nailing down the decisive fourth point of the match, however. But it was sophomore Laura Alvarez Tello who eventually gave the Ravens an insurmountable 4-0 lead.
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action on Sunday, March 28 at Saint Anselm at noon.