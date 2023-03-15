Keene State College men’s basketball duo of Jeff Hunter and Octavio Brito were both named First Team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, and First Team All-Region by D3hoops.com, as announced Tuesday by the respective organizations.
Hunter was named to First Team All-District for the second straight year.
The Owls’ co-captain was named First Team All-Little East Conference, LEC Offensive Player of the Year, LEC Defensive Player of the Year, and to the LEC All-Defensive Team. The 6-7 forward started all 30 games and had 24 double-doubles, averaging 18.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.8 blocks per game. He was named LEC Player of the Week five times, USBWA National Player of the Week twice, and to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week twice.
Brito receives his first nod to the First Team All-District and First Team All-Region. The sophomore co-captain was also named First Team All-LEC and to the All-LEC Defensive Team. Brito started 29 of 30 games this season, leading the Owls in scoring at 20.4 points per game, with 6.7 rebounds and shooting 44.1 percent from three point range. He was named LEC Player of the Week four times, and to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week twice this season.
Head coach Ryan Cain was named the NABC District II Coach of the Year. Cain led the Owls to a school record 28 wins, a perfect 16-0 mark in the Little East Conference, a second consecutive LEC tournament title and fifth in the last nine seasons, and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Championship. The Owls were also selected as a host site for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament, playing “March Madness” games at Spaulding Gymnasium for the first time since 2007.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.