Keene State College senior defender Henry Cummings has been chosen to the New England Intercollegiate Soccer League All-Star Game, to be held on Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. at Gordon Field at Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass., according to a press release.
Cummings was a three year starter for the Owls on defense, making 55 career appearances with 46 starts. In his career, he scored two goals and assisted on four more. As a senior, he started every game and was named the LEC Defensive Player of the Week twice. He made six starts and eight appearances off the bench in 2018, where the Owls were the LEC tournament runners-up, and in 2019, started all but one of the teams’ 22 games as KSC won their first LEC title since 2010, and hosted the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division III Championship.
Cummings is the first Owl to be selected for the game since 2019, when Donovan Harris was chosen.