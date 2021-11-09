Keene State College junior guard Hailey Derosia picked up the initial Little East Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week award when the league office released the latest set of weekly accolades Monday, according to a press release.
Derosia had a strong and efficient campaign this past winter in the abbreviated 2021 season where she was an All-LEC First Team selection, and picked up right where the left off on Friday night when Keene State blew past New England College 70-45 in the season-opener for both teams.
Derosia notched 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with four rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
She recorded 10 of her points, three assists, and both steals in the second half where KSC led by as many as 27 points.
Keene State is back at it Tuesday night when they host Westfield State University at 5 p.m.