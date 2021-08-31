The Keene State women’s soccer game against Norwich University (VT), originally scheduled for Wednesday in Keene, has been canceled because of COVID vaccine regulations from the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC), the KSC athletic department confirmed Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, there have been no COVID positive tests or close contacts within either program.
The GNAC, of which Norwich is a member university, has specific requirements for out-of-conference competition regarding COVID vaccination, and Keene State did not meet those requirements.
A statement from GNAC, released Aug. 24, states: “Non-conference schools will field a team made up of vaccinated or exempted student-athletes; all exempted student-athletes must be tested at least 2 times per week (PCR) or 3 times per week (antigen) and must remain masked throughout all competitions.”
Keene State is not requiring COVID vaccinations under a state law preventing the University System of New Hampshire from doing so.
The Owls will now open the season Sat. Sept. 4 against Western New England University at 11:30 a.m. at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.