In the first collegiate game of her young career, freshman forward Maya Baker netted her first career hat trick, as teammate Amanda Marshall also collected three goals for KSC, defeating the Rhode Island College Anchorwomen, 6-2, at the Owl Athletic Complex Thursday evening.
Both goalkeepers had to stay sharp in the early goings as both the Anchorwomen (0-2, 0-2 LEC) and Owls (1-0, 1-0) fired shots on all cylinders forcing both Giannie Soto for Rhode Island College and Abbie Terrinca for Keene State to come up with some early saves.
In the 28th minute, the Owls were first to break the ice when the freshman duo of Rachel Souza and Maya Baker struck for their first collegiate points of their careers.
Keene State outshot the Anchorwomen 9-4 in the opening half, taking five shots on goal.
But Rhode Island College wasted little time in the second half to tie up the score at one.
KSC responded in a big way, scoring the next three goals, including two additional goals from Baker, and the first of the evening from Marshall.
Baker registered her hattrick goal on a breakaway, dribbling by the Anchorwomen defenders and finishing to the bottom left side of the open cage, to give the Owls the 4-1 lead.
Rhode Island College cut the Owls lead to 4-2 later in the second half. Exactly three minutes later, Marshall scored her second of the night when Ashley Bates took a big shot that was saved, but bounced right onto the foot of Marshall, who slotted the ball into the open cage. Marshall tacked on one final goal for the second Owls hat trick of the evening giving KSC the 6-2 victory.
Keene State will host Castleton University next Thursday, April 15, with a 6 p.m. start time.