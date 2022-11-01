ROXBURY, Mass. — The Keene State College women’s cross country team had four of the top 10 runners en route to claiming their 19th Little East Conference Championship and first since 2018 at Franklin Park in Roxbury, Mass. on Saturday morning.
Maggie St. John — a Hinsdale High School graduate — paced the Owls with a second place finish in 19:48.7, just ahead of teammate Grace Furlong, who was third in 19:51.8. Aurora Couto was seventh in 20:33.1, and Anna O’Reilly was ninth in 20:44.8. Hannah Jones completed the KSC scorers with a 12th place finish in 21:01.3.
The win puts the Owls in a familiar place — at the top of the LEC. Keene State won LEC championships from 2000-2016, and again in 2018 prior to this year’s title.
UMass Dartmouth’s Alexa Van Voorhis was the individual winner.
On the men’s side, senior Jacob Pearl led Keene State to a seven place finish by placing second overall in 26:14.8. Ben Harley (41st, 29:18.8), Tyler Robinson (57th, 30:41.2), Ethan Holcomb (63rd, 31:44.1), Marty Nelligan (64th, 31:45.8) and Michael Gigliotti (75th, 35:24.9) rounded out the Owl runners.
St. John, Furlong, Couto, O’Reilly, and Pearl were all First Team All-LEC, while Jones was Second Team All-LEC.
Keene State is off until Nov. 12, when the Owls will race at the NCAA Regional Championships, hosted by Bowdoin College at Pickard Field in Brunswick, Maine.
