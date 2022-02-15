The Keene State men's and women’s basketball teams both faced off in a doubleheader against Castleton University Tuesday night at the Spaulding Gym in Keene.
The women went into overtime and secured their fourth-straight win with a 38-33 final and the men exploded in the second half to give them an 84-54 victory.
Although it was a low-scoring affair for the women, the teams had to go into overtime to determine a winner.
Hailey Derosia hit double-digits with the game-high 11 points. Freshman Kenzie Durnford also lent a hand for the Owls, putting up nine points.
The Spartans led by six at the half, but by the end of regulation, the teams were tied at 32 points apiece and Keene ran away with the game in overtime.
This win puts Keene at 9-12 (6-8 Little East Conference) as they play one final home game for the season at the end of the week.
Assistant women’s basketball coach Kevin Justice explained that the team’s defense is really what is helping them win.
“We are defending well,” Justice said. “Our team has executed our game plans very well and we are making teams work to get points. That is the key for our team.”
Since it was such a low-scoring game, as for what the women can work on, Justice made this very clear.
“We have had a difficult time putting the ball in the basket,” Justice said. “We just need to slow down, get back to fundamental concepts, and make some shots.”
For the men, the seniors got their names on the stat sheet on senior night, with Lyndon Prayer putting up nine points and Justin Williams adding eight points. The highest scorer for the Owls was Mason Jean Baptiste who scored 23 points alone in this game to help secure the Owls win.
KSC was only up by four points going into the half with a score of 30-26 but three pointers from Jean Baptiste, Ryan Donahue and Prayer put the men far ahead of the Spartans.
Nate Siow also helped out his team with some steals late in the second half to give Keene more chances to sink the ball.
Castleton could not stop the flurry of points from Keene as the Owls managed to put up 54 points in the second half to run away with the win.
This win puts the men at 16-6 (11-4 LEC) and in the No. 2 spot in the LEC standings with the conference tournament beginning next week.
“Our goal is to play our best basketball at the end of the year, but I think they probably played about 13 minutes of pretty good basketball today," said Keene State coach Ryan Cain. “It's not all about the score, it's more about the energy and the effort, the chemistry that we play with, and I thought we had that in the second half.”
The Owls have one more regular season matchup -- Saturday at UMass Boston -- before the conference tournament begins Tuesday.