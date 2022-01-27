The Keene State College men’s and women’s basketball teams split their doubleheader against Plymouth State on Thursday at Spaulding Gym, as the women kicked off the night with a 65-35 win over the Panthers, while the men dropped their first game since Dec. 6, a 68-56 decision.
Freshman Aryanna Murray led the women’s team to its first win of the new year, ending the night with 13 points. Junior Hailey Derosia followed closely behind, adding 11 points and senior Brianna Metellus had 10 points of her own.
Sophomore Rylee Burgess (five points, three blocks) hit the opening bucket, and the Owls were on their way to their second win over Plymouth State already this season.
Leading by 22 points at the half, the women continued to dominate throughout the night.
The Owls fell behind the Panthers just once, trailing by two points halfway through the first quarter.
With the win, the women break a five-game losing streak and move to 5-10 (2-6 Little East Conference) on the year.
The KSC men pulled out to a 7-2 lead early, but Plymouth State came back to tie the game at 32 at the half. The second half quickly became a back-and-forth battle for the lead.
Behind Plymouth State’s 12-for-24 (50 percent) shooting from the floor, the Panthers pulled ahead and took a 10-point lead with just over two minutes left.
Meanwhile, Keene State shot 27 percent from the floor.
Nate Siow and Mason Jean-Baptiste each had 16 points for the Owls, while Jeff Hunter scored 11 points with eight rebounds.
The loss breaks a five-game winning streak and is the Owls’ first conference loss of the season.
“I thought we had some flashes of playing some pretty decent basketball, but overall credit to Plymouth,” said Keene State coach Ryan Cain. “I think the way they played took us out of the way that we typically like to play, and we just had no answer for that effort and toughness tonight.”
Keene State (13-3, 8-1) next hosts Rhode Island College as part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader on Friday. The games were originally to be played on Saturday, but were moved up to a day earlier.
“Obviously another quick turnaround,” Cain said. “We have to get back at it tomorrow, more mental than physical. We’re not going to have a chance to do a ton in practice, so we’re going to have to bounce back and really focus on ourselves and the mental side of things. Making sure we’re ready to play and see if it can be a bit tougher than we were tonight.”
The women will kick off the Friday double header at Spaulding Gym at 4 p.m. and the men will follow. No spectators will be allowed in the gym.