HENNIKER — The Keene State College women’s basketball team is still seeking its first win of the season after a fourth straight defeat Monday night.
Brianna Pierreval had 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals as New England College outscored the Owls 62-43 over the final three quarters and posted a 73-56 win in non-conference action at Bridges Gymnasium.
The Pilgrims are now 3-0 to start the season, while the Owls fall to 0-4.
KSC received an 18-point outing from Lilly Shlimon on 7-of-12 shooting to go along with five rebounds and three steals, but it was not enough. The Owls started fast, but then fell behind and never recovered. Hailey Derosia continued her strong play early in her rookie campaign, making 6-of-13 from the floor to score 14 points. She also had three assists, two steals and a block. Tamra Gonyea rounded out the KSC double-figure scorers with 13.
Pierreval made eight of nine shots to reach her point total for NEC while Rene Hudson scored 20 points on 6-of-17 shooting. Rebekah Toussaint finished with 12 points and five rebounds for the Pilgrims, who rebounded the Owls 36-15. Kayla Goldring had 11 boards.
The teams had not met since 2003, and KSC had won all three previous meetings since 1997. The Owls next play at Worcester State Saturday at 2 p.m.