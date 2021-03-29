DANBURY, Conn. — The Keene State Women’s Lacrosse team opened conference play against Western Connecticut State Saturday afternoon, as sophomore Haile Ratajack saw points in all five Owl goals (3 G, 2 A) in a 13-5 loss from the Westside Athletic Complex. Keene State goalkeeper Haley Terva came away with a career high 17 saves in the setback.
For the second regular season game in a row, the Owls (0-2, 0-1 LEC) got the opening goal, this time from junior Brigid Casey on a feed from Ratajack.
But Western Connecticut (1-0, 1-0) stormed back with four straight goals.
KSC came back with the next goal of the game, but Western Connecticut scored the final two goals of the first half, giving Western the 6-2 edge going into the break.
Western Connecticut eventually got out to a commanding 12-3 lead, well on its way to the victory.
Despite the loss, Ratajack now has eight goals and three assists on the young season. In Saturday's contest Ratajack also scooped seven ground balls, caused four turnovers and took three free position shots.
In total, Keene State came away with 20 shots on the afternoon, scooping 17 ground balls and winning seven draw controls.
KSC takes on Rhode Island College next Saturday, April 2 at 1 pm from Alumni Field in Providence, Rhode Island.