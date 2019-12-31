LAS VEGAS — Emmanuel College began the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to turn a close game into a double-digit advantage and that was enough to beat the Keene State College women’s basketball team 56-49 Monday afternoon at the D3Hoops.com Classic in Las Vegas’ South Point Hotel and Casino.
The Owls (2-8) led after one quarter for the second straight day, but were then outscored in each of the next three periods and dropped their second straight. Lilly Shlimon scored a team-high 10 points and added four rebounds, but was the only KSC player in double-figures. Kenzie Bennett and Tamra Gonyea each scored seven, with Bennett grabbing six rebounds.
Yuleska Ramirez-Tejeda had 21 points and 19 rebounds for the Saints (7-4), but was held to 8-of-21 shooting.
Emmanuel shot 39 percent (22-of-57) in the contest and KSC 35 percent (22-of-63). Both teams were ice cold from the 3-point line, with the Saints not making any of their eight tries and the Owls 3-of-16.
KSC returns to Spaulding Gymnasium Saturday for a Little East Conference game against Southern Maine at 1 p.m.
UNH tops Dartmouth in intrastate hoop clash
UNH 70, Dartmouth 56 — At Durham Monday afternoon, Sean Sutherlin scored a career-high 22 points to lead the University the Wildcats over intrastate rival Dartmouth College at Lundholm Gym. Sutherlin scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. He had a strong shooting performance by making 8 of 10 field goal attempts and going 6-for-7 at the foul line. Dartmouth was led by Chris Knight (15 points, 9 rebounds). James Foye and Trevor Ary-Turner netted 11 points apiece.
UNH improved to 7-6 overall and is 5-0 at home. Dartmouth is 7-7.
‘Chronicle’ TV show to feature DeMar Thursday
WMUR-TV will feature Clarence DeMar and the DeMar Marathon on “Chronicle” Thursday at 7 p.m. The show will pay tribute to the Keene man who holds the Boston Marathon record with seven victories. The annual races in Keene, which include a half marathon and full marathon, pay homage to his legacy and draw hundreds of runners every September.
The public is invited to a special watch party that will include the DeMar Marathon organizers Thursday at Brickhouse Pizza & Wings on Key Road.