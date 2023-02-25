Keene State men’s basketball players dance in celebration of their East Championship win at Keene State, moments after the buzzer, Saturday afternoon. Keene defeated Western Connecticut 83-79 in overtime.
The Keene State men’s basketball team celebrates their Little East Championship win at Keene State, moments after the buzzer, Saturday afternoon. Keene defeated Western Connecticut 83-79 in overtime.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Keene State men’s basketball players dance in celebration of their East Championship win at Keene State, moments after the buzzer, Saturday afternoon. Keene defeated Western Connecticut 83-79 in overtime.
When it came down to the final, hair-raising moments, the Keene State men's basketball team got the job done.
And now, its real journey begins.
The Owls were pushed to their limits and were forced to come from behind in the second half, but beared down to force overtime and took a 83-79 win against Western Connecticut in the Little East Tournament finals Saturday at Spauling Gym.
Keene State caps off an 18-0 run through Little East play, earning its fifth conference tournament title since joining the league in 1998.
The Owls know await their Division III NCAA Tournament seeding, which will be announce Monday at 1 p.m. They'll wait knowing they have done all they could have to have earned the right to play at least another game at Spaulding.
And what a setting Spaulding provided for Saturday's showdown. There was not a seat to be had in the capacity 1,600 gym, and not a single seat was used in the closing moments of an electric, bring-the-house down finish.
Jeric Cichon put the Owls up two possessions with 2.9 seconds remaining in overtime, putting the Wolves out of reach of a last-second prayer. The Keene State student section stormed the floor as soon as Kendall Robinson's final heave hit the floor.
Western Connecticut gave the Owls all they had for the second time this year in this building. Keene State needed overtime to pull out a 71-68 win here on Jan. 4.
Saturday, the Owls were forced to dig deep after shooting under 30-percent in the first half and trailed 35-28 at the break.
Owls star sophomore Octavio Brito was held scoreless until midway into the second half. He fouled out with 13 points. Jeff Hunter had just four points in the first half.
Hunter battled through foul trouble as well, and played the final four minutes with four fouls. He finished with 15 points and 20 rebounds.
Nate Siow had a season-high 19 points.
"It's the character of our guys that we knew they had and it came out in the biggest moments on the biggest stage in conference play," said head coach Ryan Cain. "It would have been a little empty if we didn't finish the job when it came to our conference."
"The guys never quit, they always believed," added Cain. "They never played the score, they just played the way they were supposed to."
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.