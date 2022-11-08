The Keene State College women’s volleyball team learned their NCAA tournament destination will be Huntingdon, Pa. when the tournament bracket was revealed Monday afternoon on the NCAA selection show.
The Owls, who won their first Little East Conference tournament title since 2008, will be taking on host and No. 2 Juniata College in the first round on Thursday at 8 p.m.
KSC has won 10 of their last 12 matches, including a 3-2 road victory over Plymouth State University in the league title match this past Saturday in which they overcame a 23-12 deficit in a remarkable second set comeback and then wiped away a 2-1 match deficit, controlling most of the last two sets. The Owls dominated the fifth set, moving out to leads of 10-1 and 14-6 to lock up the championship.
Juniata College (28-1) has been no stranger to volleyball success, winning national championships in 2004 and 2006 and reaching the tournament a remarkable 41 consecutive times. They have also been the national runner-up six times (1981, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2005, 2009). Last year, they downed Gallaudet University (3-0), Babson College (3-2), Wesleyan University (Conn.) (3-0) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (3-1) to reach the Final Four before falling to eventual national champion University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in five sets, dropping the decider 15-13.
Eagles head coach Heather Pavlik, a 1995 Juniata graduate and three-time First Team All-America in her playing career, is in her 13th year and 12th season with the program, having amassed a 305-68 record.
The rest of the regional bracket will see State University of New York at Cortland battle Rowan University, Christopher Newport University take on State University of New York at Morrisville, and No. 25 Ithaca College tangle with Alfred State University.
The four winners Thursday will advance to the second round on Friday, with the two winners that day playing for the regional championship on Saturday. The eight regional winners across the country move to the final site (UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh) and be reseeded as they play for the national championship.
