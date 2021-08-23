The Keene State College volleyball team picked up one first place vote and 46 points, being selected to finish third overall in a preseason poll of the Little East Conference's coaches, the league announced Monday.
Eastern Connecticut State (59 points, three first place votes) was chosen to finish first, while UMass Boston (57 points, three first place votes) was tabbed second. Plymouth State and Western Connecticut State each also picked up one first place nod.
After a limited spring slate that saw the Owls go 4-1 in Spring 2020, Keene State returns a strong squad, including 2019 First Team All-LEC outside hitter Ali McLoughlin, as well as classmates Liz Johnson, Emilyann Ashford, Sarah Williams, Brianna Azzinaro, and Courtney Chouinard.
Head coach Bob Weiner heads into his 16th season with a record of 333-185 (.643) during his time on the Owls' bench.
The Owls will head into 2021 seeking their fifth LEC championship, to add to those won in 2007, 2008, 2015, and 2017. KSC won its lone conference tournament championship in 2008.
KSC opens the season at the Springfield College invitational against Skidmore College on September 3 at 5 p.m.