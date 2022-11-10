20221111-SPT-KSCvb

Senior Sydney Johnson (4) of the Keene State volleyball team hits the ball over the net during the Owls' first-round NCAA Division III tournament game against No. 2 Juniata Thursday night in Huntingdon, Pa.

 Reuben Stoll / Juniata Athletics

HUNTINGDON, Pa. — No. 2 Juniata College hit .412 or better in every set and got 10 kills on .571 attacking from first year hitter Lily Podolan as they opened their 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball tournament run with a 3-0 victory (25-11, 25-11, 25-14) over Keene State College on their home court at Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday night.

