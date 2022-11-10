Senior Sydney Johnson (4) of the Keene State volleyball team hits the ball over the net during the Owls' first-round NCAA Division III tournament game against No. 2 Juniata Thursday night in Huntingdon, Pa.
HUNTINGDON, Pa. — No. 2 Juniata College hit .412 or better in every set and got 10 kills on .571 attacking from first year hitter Lily Podolan as they opened their 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball tournament run with a 3-0 victory (25-11, 25-11, 25-14) over Keene State College on their home court at Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday night.
The Owls were making their first tournament appearance since 2008.
KSC won nine of their last 11 matches following a 3-12 start to the season to secure their second Little East championship, joining the other from 2008, but on this night ran into a hungry team looking to get back to the Final Four.
Last season, Juniata fell to the eventual national champion in five closely contested sets. The Eagles, who were awarded one of the eight regional hosting sites, piled up 11 service aces and made only eight attacking errors in the match.
Cassidy Samuelson paced the Owls with six kills on a .313 attacking percentage (16 swings). Molly Wetherbee added five kills and hit .167, finishing with a .242 attacking clip this year as only a sophomore. Gigi Stake had nine digs while Reagan Fleming and Kelsey Harper each had seven.
All three figure to return to Keene State's roster next season.
Overall, Keene State struggled on offense against a team that entered the tournament with the best defense in the country, allowing opponents to hit only .059. Juniata dug out 42 of Keene State's 80 swings (53 percent). It was their fifth match on offense this season where they made single-digit attacking errors. For the Owls, it was their eighth time being held under .100 hitting. They finished 1-7 in doing so, with the lone win coming at the most opportune time — in the Little East championship match — which helped them get to this point.
The loss wraps up the KSC careers for Samuelson and Sydney Johnson, a team captain in her senior year.
No. 2 Juniata advances to face State University of New York at Cortland (22-5) Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.