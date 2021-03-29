WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Shannon Parks and Skyler Gauthier each won two individual events as the 2021 outdoor track and field season got underway at the Eastern Connecticut State University Invitational.
Women's Highlights
The Keene State women amassed 91 points on the day, led by a win in the 100 meter dash by Amanda Deppert in 13.80 seconds, and in the 200 meter dash by Nicole De Almeida in 28.16.
Gauthier took home the 100 hurdles in 17.23, and teamed up with Alexis Gauthier, Deppert, and De Almeida to win the 4x400 meter relay in 4:34.76. Skyler Gauthier also won the long jump, in 5.01 meters, with Alexis Gauther in second in 4.76 meters.
Parks won the shot put by throwing 11.83 meters, as well as the discus, where she threw 39.84 meters.
Juliana Yialides was second in the 1,500 meters in 6:40.04, and Grace Furlong was third in the 5,000 meters in 20:27.57.
Men's Highlights
Samuel Hennedy marked his collegiate track debut with a win in the 400 meter hurdles in 1:02.78, and Joey Fodor won the javelin throw with a toss of 54.67 meters. Hussein Wahussein was fourth in the 100 meter dash in 12.07 seconds, while Brandon Castor was fifth in the 200 meter dash in 24.36.
Castor was also second in the 400 meter dash in 53 seconds flat, as was Rob St. Laurent in the 1,500 meter run in 4:24.44 and Jacob Pearl in the 5,000 meters in 15:35.31.
Wahussein, Angel Ramirez, Zach Coburn and Dylan Foss placed second in the 4x100 meter relay in 46.88, and Dylan Harden was second in the long jump in 6.03 meters. Keene State finished with 66 points.
The Owls are back in action on April 17, at the George Davis Invitational, hosted by UMass-Lowell.