Keene State men’s soccer coach Rick Scott is set to host his 20th annual preseason soccer fitness and technique camp at Owl Athletic Complex on Krif Road.
The program is runs Aug. 11-14 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The camp is co-ed with two age groups — middle school and high school — and focuses on teaching agility, balance and coordination. Joining Scott on the camp staff are Keene State men’s soccer associate head coach Matt Caron, Keene High boys’ soccer coach Ben Pierce and Keene High girls’ soccer coach Kaleb Lique-Naitove.
Registration fee is $75. For more information, contact Scott at rickee09@gmail.com or Caron at (603)785-2100.
