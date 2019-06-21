It was not “if” so much as “when,” … and “when” is now.
Keene State College made it official Friday, announcing that its soccer field at Owl Athletic Complex will be renamed to honor the college’s former men’s soccer coach, Dr. Ron Butcher.
Butcher retired as one of the winningest coaches in the nation after 43 years on the sidelines. He remains a fixture and regular presence on campus at athletic events, as a fan, supporter and volunteer.
The dedication of the field is planned for Sept. 21, according to a news release from Keene State, during the men’s game against conference foe Rhode Island College.
The game is scheduled for 3 p.m.; the ceremony will take place at halftime, with a further celebration of Coach Butcher following the game, the college noted.
Butcher served as Keene State’s head coach from 1970 to 2013.
He adapted over his career, not always with a smile, but he never wavered from his core values and principals. He was fiery and no-nonsense, and his teams over all those years were a reflection of his example-setting work ethic.
It was a sustainable approach.
After all, he won 594 games, lost 251 and left as the fifth-winningest coach in men’s soccer, regardless of division. His teams reached the postseason 31 times, including NCAA Division III berths in 10 out of his final 17 years, during a career that spanned the college competing in three different divisions.
The Owls’ longtime soccer guru was recognized often for his coaching accomplishments. He was NAIA Coach of the Year in 1974 and 1981, was named the NEISL Division II New England Coach of the Year in 1991, and received Little East Conference coaching honors in 1999, 2002, 2010 and 2011.
“This honor has more to do with the people in the program who have made it happen,” Butcher said, extending thanks to all of his assistant coaches who played roles in the program’s enduring success. “Without their wisdom and knowledge of the game and their sound advice from scouting opponents to comments during games, the outcomes in many key games might have gone against the Owls.
“I would also like to thank our current soccer coach, Rick Scott, President Melinda Treadwell, and Executive Director Veronica Rosa for their hard work and perseverance in making this honor a truly memorable moment in my life as a teacher-coach.”
His assistant coach for the final 22 years of his coaching tenure was Scott, a former player for Butcher at Keene State. Scott was captain his final two years as an Owls player as the team went 57-12-6 during his career, winning three New England Small College Athletic Conference championships.
Butcher retired in the fall of 2013. In 2015, he sat down with Scott and Sentinel columnist Steve Gilbert to reminisce.
They spoke about how they first met in 1972, in a soccer skills class Scott took as a freshman majoring in physical education at Keene State.
Together they have been the faces of the Keene State men’s soccer program for nearly five decades.
Butcher called Scott like a brother. “We could almost read each other’s minds in key situations. I will never forget our many scouting and recruiting trips and late nights during this time.”
Scott called the field-naming “a very well-deserved honor. … It’s unusual to coach for so many decades at the same school. He built a very successful program with a lot of loyal alumni. We’re expecting the largest soccer alumni gathering in the history of the school on September 21.”
Butcher honed his soccer coaching skills at Pittsfield (N.H.) High and later at Wisconsin-Platteville, where he got a chance to pick the brains of players and coaches running many of the Sunday leagues and camps in the area. Butcher, a goalkeeper by trade, was encouraged to look into the Keene State job by then-athletic director Ted Kehr and basketball coach Glenn Theulen.
He didn’t disappoint them. Hired in 1970, and bringing in players from England and later Montreal, his teams became a juggernaut in the NAIA by reaching the national tournament multiple times throughout the ’70s and early ’80s.
Although his teams lacked the scholarships of their counterparts in the old New England Collegiate Conference, the Owls still found a way to win in Division II. Moving to Division III in the fall of 1997, Keene State earned an NCAA berth in eight of its first 10 seasons in the Little East.
Butcher was inducted into the Keene State Hall of Fame in 2005, as well as the New Hampshire Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame (1998), the Plymouth State Hall of Fame (2001) and the Little East Conference Hall of Fame (2014).
Keene State President Treadwell said she was “thrilled” for Butcher.
“Ron has been an exceptional member of this community for many years and has always modeled excellence, high expectations, and success,” she said in the news release. “We pay tribute to him, his legacy, and our future with this naming.”
Butcher gave profound thanks to all the student-athletes “who made the magic happen” over his career. “I have fond memories of all of you in good times and in turbulent times. We always found a way to pull out a game. Hard work, perseverance and a solid work ethic got us results. I might have been an unorthodox coach at times, but we wound up having many more good times than bad.”
For tickets to the field dedication in September, people are asked to contact Assistant Athletic Director Abe Osheyack at abe.osheyack@keene.edu.
Keene State College soccer alums as well as Friends of Keene State Soccer can contact Scott at rscott2@keene.edu for more information.