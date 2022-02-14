Keene State will allow a limited number of fans into Spaulding Gym for Tuesday's basketball doubleheader, the school announced Monday morning.
In a post on Twitter, the school announced that students, staff and faculty will be allowed in the gym, as well as persons on a pre-approved pass list. Previously, the school was not allowing any spectators into the gym during athletic events.
Players, coaches and staff choose who will be on the pass list, said assistant Athletic Director and Sports Information Director Abe Osheyack on Monday. The NCAA limits rostered players to four invitations each.
As for any potential Little East Conference tournament games as Spaulding Gym? That's still up for discussion, but the school will likely stick with the limited fanbase, athletic director Phil Racicot said Monday. Both the men's and women's LEC tournaments run from Feb. 22-26. All teams will participate in the postseason this year.
Racicot added that the policy will be reevaluated on Wednesday, with the NHIAA high school basketball championships — to be hosted at Spaulding Gym at the end of the month — also under discussion. Sixty-seven percent capacity for the high school championships is what they're hoping for, Racicot said, but nothing is official yet.