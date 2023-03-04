In arguably its biggest home game in program history, against its biggest opponent of the season — the Keene State men's basketball team got its biggest performance from its brightest stars Saturday night at Spaulding Gymnasium.
Undersized against a formidable Tufts roster, the Owls lined up toe-to-toe with the Jumbos. They answered the bell after trailing at halftime and answered the call of a home crowd not yet ready for basketball season in the Elm City to come to a close.
The Owls are moving on.
A 77-72 win in a game that demanded attention from the opening tip to the final free throw punched Keene State's ticket back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017.
The Owls (28-1) will play Swarthmore College (Pa.) next weekend in a rematch of last year's second-round matchup that ended Keene State's season.
In what was likely the final game of the season at Spaulding, the Owls certainly sent the home crowd out with quite the crescendo.
Jeff Hunter — in characteristic fashion — was monumental. In one of his most demanding bouts of the season against Tufts big men Truman Gettings (6-foot-8), Bobby Stewart (6-8) and Joshua Bernstein (6-11), he proved the term "unfavorable matchup" doesn't apply.
The Little East Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds. It was his 24th double-double of the season.
Octavio Brito also was instrumental on the boards against the aptly named Jumbos, hauling in a team-high 14 boards to go with 10 points.
Nate Siow continued his late-season surge. The Lowell, Mass.-native poured in 18 points.
The Owls trailed 37-35 at the half when Dylan Thoerner hit a corner three right in front of Keene State's bench in the final seconds. Tufts led for 17 of the first 20 minutes an outscored the Owls 20-8 on second chance points.
Keene State, however, continued its trend as a second half team, leading for 16:42 in the decisive stanza.
Hunter hit a turnaround jumper with 10:35 to play to put KSC up 50-48 and the Owls never trailed again.
They led by as much as nine in the final minute after a Hunter dunk in transition that was followed by a Nate Siow steal and transition bucket from Jeric Cichon.
But Tufts didn't go quietly, Tyler Aronson — older brother of Owls' guard Spencer — hit two desperation three's in the final 30 seconds to keep it a three-point game. His second making it 75-72 with three seconds to play. Nate Siow was fouled and iced the game on the charity stripe. Aronson finished with 24 for the Jumbos, eclipsing the 1,000 career points mark in the first half.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
