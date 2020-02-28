Several members of the Keene State College swimming and diving team, including head diving coach Patrick Pyrch, received postseason honors from the New England Intercollegiate Swimming and Diving Association.
Pyrch was named the Charles Batterman Diving Coach of the Year for the third time in four years. Pyrch coached KSC junior George Colalrullo to champion finishes on both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives for the second year in a row.
For those performances, Colarullo was named the Co-Diver of the Meet. Also, senior Sophie Hayes was honored as the Kay Fromer High Point Swimmer.
Paige Carey, Samantha Dickinson, Hayes, Jaelin Jang, Erin Morley, Molly O’Connor, Madison Pechulis, Olivia Pechulis, JT Barth, Colarullo, Andrew Daur, Patrick Doyle, Nolan Kazalski, Quint Kimmel, Eric King, Michael Morman, Zach Payne, Jacob Peters, Cam Stinchfield and Tyler Young were all named to the All-New England team, while Maureen Pycko and Zack Collins were chosen to the All-Sportsmanship Team.