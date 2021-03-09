The Keene State College swimming and diving team sent their seniors out on a high note, dominating a dual meet with Plymouth State University by scores of 172-45 (men) and 223-41 (women) Saturday at Spaulding Pool.
Prior to the meet, KSC honored seniors Samantha Dickinson, Kim Theleen, Kristyn Simoneau, and Steven Edgar for their contributions.
Women’s Highlights
Keene State began the meet with a win by the 4x200 medley relay team of Kiley Young, Emily Rogers, Jaelin Jang, and Laura Chaffee in 2:00.42. Alice Loucraft captured the 200 IM in 2:20.48, and Dickinson won the 200 free in 2:07.89. Young also won the 50 backstroke in 29.69, as did Paige Carey in the 50 breaststroke in 32.22. Kristyn Simoneau touched the wall first in the 100 fly in 1:03.25, while Carey added another win in the 50 free in 26.57.
Simoneau also won the 100 free, in 58.75, while Young notched another win in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.69, and Carey added a third win in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.80. Theleen captured the 500 freestyle in 5:50.84, while Simoneau won the 50 fly in 28.70. Young led the way in the 100 IM in 1:05.20, and the meet ended with the foursome of Ava Rondeau, Carey, Patsy Ciampi, and Laura Chaffee taking the 200 free relay in 1:51.49.
Keely Alterio won the 1 meter diving in 197.05.
Men’s Highlights
The KSC men got a big win in the 200 medley relay from Andrew Daur, Tomas Langland, Tyler Young, and Brent Smith in 1:49.12. Young also won the 200 IM in 2:09.61, while Quint Kimmel took the 200 free in 1:56.11.
Jeremy Bartley won the 50 backstroke in 29.26, and Young added another triumph in the 100 fly in 57.61, as did Kimmel in the 100 free in 51.85. Daur won the 100 backstroke in 1:00.07, and Kimmel grabbed a third win of the day, in the 500 free in 5:24.22. Young also won a third individual event, taking the 50 fly in 25.83, and Daur won the 100 IM in 1:00.58. Bartley, Kimmel, Langland, and Ben Stafford took the 200 free relay in 1:34.57.
Keene State concludes the season with a dual meet at Eastern Connecticut State University on March 13.