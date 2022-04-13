The Keene State softball team dropped both games of their double-header against Castleton University on Tuesday at the Owl Athletic Complex in Keene. The Owls lost the first game 7-4 and the second 5-2 against the Spartans.
Castleton got out in front early in Game 1 with a homerun from senior Machaila Arjavich and an RBI single. Castleton scored three runs in the first inning.
Keene State responded with two runs over the next two innings, but Castleton pulled away.
Lilah Demmy pitched the first four innings for Keene State. Demmy only let up two runs for the Owls before she was replaced by Alexis Blanchette, who finished out the game and allowed four more runs.
For Castleton, junior Olivia Joy pitched all seven innings for the Spartans and gave up a total of four runs in the game.
Game 2 started off similar to the first as Castleton took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.
A solo homerun by Megan Blanchette and an error by Castleton gave Keene State a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third.
The Spartans would run away with the win after the Owls let up four runs in the final two innings with no response from the Lady Owls.
Freshman Carissa Miller pitched the majority of this game, ending with six innings pitched and two runs batted in before being substituted for Blanchette again to finish out the last inning of the game, giving up four runs.
After these losses, the Owls are now 11-13 (1-5, LEC). The team will be back in action Wednesday at Westfield State for another doubleheader. First pitch is at 3 p.m.