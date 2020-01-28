Freshman Jeff Hunter had the most impressive performance so far in his young career, totaling 21 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks as the Keene State College men’s basketball team pulled away from Colby-Sawyer College, 88-73, at Coffin Field House in New London in a rare Monday night game.
The win pushes KSC to 6-12 overall, while Colby-Sawyer fell to 7-10.
Hunter’s effort came on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and 9-of-10 at the foul line, where he is 14 of his last 16. The Owls had three other double-figure scorers, including DeVon Beasley, who finished with 18 points on 4-of-7 shooting from deep and 6-of-9 at the foul line. James Anozie added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Sidi Diallo contributed 12 points.
Overall, KSC shot 52 percent from the field while snapping a five-game losing streak, a stretch in which they had second half leads of at least eight points in four of those games.
Dana Bean and Kyle Landrigan each scored 17 points to lead Colby-Sawyer, but the Chargers were limited to 35 percent shooting overall and 6-of-24 from long range. KSC has won 12 of 15 all-time meetings with Colby-Sawyer, including the last 10 in a row.
The Owls have Tuesday off before hosting Castleton University (2-16, 1-8 LEC) Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. KSC will honor its award-winning fall student-athletes during the women’s-men’s double-header.