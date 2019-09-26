The Keene State College men’s soccer team scored two early goals that stood up the rest of the way to down a strong Clark University squad, 2-1, at newly named Dr. Ron Butcher Field Wednesday night.
The Owls improved to 7-1-0 while the Cougars of Worcester, Mass., fell to 6-2-0.
The speedy Connor Downey tracked down a through ball from LJ Luster, got past both a defender and keeper Melvin Vincent, and ran the ball into the net in the sixth minute. They scored again just nine minutes later off a corner kick, when Emmanuel Smith distributed the ball into the box. It initially found the head of Dale Dubinsky at the back post, and he knocked it toward the central part of the box where Isaiah Lovering headed it into the cage.
Clark counterattacked and Sean Munroe got one back with only nine seconds left in the half, his team-leading seventh of the season, to make it 2-1. It was the second time in three games that KSC gave up a goal in the final 10 seconds of the first half.
KSC keeper Anthony Pasciuto kept the Cougars off the board in the second half, a task that became more difficult when James McCully picked up his second yellow card with 15 minutes left and the Owls had to play a man down. In total, there were seven cards (six yellow, one red) charged in the contest. Five cards were assessed to Keene State and two to Clark. Keene State out shot Clark 15-7 in the first half, and 23-15 overall in the contest.
KSC will continue its three game homestand with a rare Sunday afternoon contest when it hosts the Bowdoin Polar Bears at 1 p.m.