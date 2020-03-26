Keene State College field hockey player Taylor Robison was recognized Wednesday as a Scholar of Distinction by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association/Zag Field Hockey.
The Scholar of Distinction recognition goes to student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.9 or higher through the first semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
A native of Yarmouth, Maine, Robison has been outstanding academically. The junior defender has a 3.91 GPA as an elementary education major and serves as part of the Keene State College Honors Program.
This past season, Robison appeared in 22 games, starting 10, which included a defensive save in a game against Springfield College.