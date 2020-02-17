Resiliency, thy name is Keene State College.
Trailing the entire game and looking for the world like the day was a lost cause when behind by 16 points with eight minutes left, the Owls mounted a furious comeback to stun Rhode Island College 84-80 Saturday afternoon at Spaulding Gymnasium.
They took their first lead with 10 seconds left in the game on two Sidi Diallo free throws that broke an 80-80 tie. RIC had one more chance, but Shion Darby missed a shot and Jeff Hunter grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 3.4 seconds left. He made both free throws to polish off the comeback.
Hunter, a freshman, had a monster game with a career-high 29 points on 12-for-15 shooting. Ironically, his day started with an air ball from the left elbow, as RIC shot out to an 8-0 lead and seemingly had the game in hand most of the way. Hunter shined throughout, but particularly down the stretch, as he recorded 21 of his 29 points while making 9-of-10 shots after halftime.
The Owls also got 13 points from Diallo, 12 from Jaylen Franklin and 11 from DeVon Beasley. Benjamin Vezele’s 29 points led RIC, which was hurt by a thin bench. Three starters played all 40 minutes and it only used two substitutes, who totaled 13 minutes of playing time and scored no points. The Anchormen led by 16 points several times, including 73-57 with 8:10 left. They were up by 10 at halftime.
The win was vital in KSC’s bid to make the Little East Conference post season tournament. The Owls (7-7 LEC, 9-14 overall) are tied for fifth with Plymouth State; the top six teams make the tournament. Eastern Connecticut State University is one game behind, the Owls head there Wednesday night. The teams in the top six spots are separated by only 2½ games. KSC’s final game is a home contest Saturday against league leader Western Connecticut State.
Franklin Pierce 73, St. Michael’s 70 — Sophomore guard Isaiah Moore scored a career-high and game-high 24 points as the Ravens snuck past Northeast-10 Conference opponent St. Michael’s at the Ross Sports Center in Colchester, Vt., Saturday afternoon. Sam van Oostrum took a bounce pass from Falu Seck and finished a left-handed reverse layup with 14 seconds remaining for the winning bucket.
The victory was the Ravens’ third in a row and lifted them to 15-8 (10-6 NE10) on the season while the Purple Knights drop to 7-16 (4-12 NE10).
Moore (10-of-19) surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time in his career while nearly notching a double-double with a game-high nine rebounds and a team-best six assists. He was joined in double-figures by Seck with 14 points and sophomore forward Maxwell Zegarowski, who added 11. Senior guard Doyin Fadojutimi fell short of double-digits for the first time this season with eight points, but grabbed six rebounds and came up with a clutch block late.
FPU next hosts St. Anselm College Wednesday at The Fieldhouse in a battle of upper tier teams in the NE10. St. Anselm comes in at 15-8 and 11-5 NE10. Tip-off is 7:30 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Franklin Pierce 64, St. Michael’s 62 — Sophomore forward Izzy Lipinski recorded a double-double for the second straight game, scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a NE10 contest at the Ross Sports Center in Colchester, Vt. FPU moves to 10-13 overall and 4-12 NE10. The loss sends the host Purple Knights to 8-14, 2-14 NE10.
Lipinski scored 16 of her 26 points in the second half. She was 10-of-18 shooting and half of her 10 boards were on the offensive end en route to her eighth double-double of the season and 14th of her collegiate career. Classmate Lisa Sulejmani had a solid all-around game with five points, nine rebounds and a contest-best eight assists. Emma Carter and Demi Akinis scored 9 points apiece. For Saint Michael’s, Nicole Anderson matched Lipinski with 26 points.
FPU led 31-25 contest at the break and pushed its lead to 44-29 in the second half. The Purple Knights came all the way back to take the lead 55-53, but free throws and a Lipinski post-drive iced it. Anderson sank a 3-pointer with two-tenths of a second left to account for the two-point margin.
The Ravens wrap up their home schedule next Wednesday against St. Anselm College (16-6, 12-4 NE10) at 5:30 p.m.
R.I. College 57, Keene State 42 — The final score may not show it, but Owls gave the Anchorwomen (20-4, 12-3 Little East) a tough battle before faltering down the stretch. Kenzie Bennett canned a 3-pointer to bring KSC within two, 38-36, with three minutes to go in the third quarter, but the Owls were outscored 19-6 the rest of the way at Spaulding Gymnasium.
KSC was led by Lilly Shlimon’s 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting and four rebounds, but she was the only Owl to reach double-figures. Jordyn Burke had seven points, while Abby Grandmaison and Kenzie Bennett each had six.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Owls, who travel Wednesday to face Eastern Connecticut State University (19-4, 12-2 LEC), which is battling RIC for the top spot. The Owls (7-16, 6-8) can lock up a playoff spot with one more win or one more Southern Maine loss.