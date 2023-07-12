20230712-SPT-hastings

David Hastings has been promoted to acting men’s head basketball coach after seven seasons as an assistant and associate head coach under Ryan Cain.

 Keene State Athletics

It did not take long for Keene State to find a replacement in the wake of Ryan Cain’s sudden departure from the men’s basketball program after eight seasons in charge. And the college did not need to look far.

Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor.

He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.