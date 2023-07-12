It did not take long for Keene State to find a replacement in the wake of Ryan Cain’s sudden departure from the men’s basketball program after eight seasons in charge. And the college did not need to look far.
David Hastings, who served as an assistant coach and associate head coach on Cain’s staff for the past seven seasons, has been named by the college as acting men’s head basketball coach for the 2023-24 season.
Cain gave his resignation to Keene State on June 29 and was announced as head coach at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore on June 30.
“I am blessed for the opportunity to continue to work together with this group of young student athletes that I have helped recruit to represent Keene State College,” said Hastings. “I look forward to getting the season underway in October.”
Hastings, 60, is a resident and native of Gill, Mass., and was a longtime high school coach at Pioneer Valley Regional High School in Northfield, Mass., and AAU basketball coach before joining Cain’s staff in 2016. He also was police chief in the city of Gill, a position he retired from in 2017, and is a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division.
Hastings was promoted to associate head coach for the Owls in 2018 after two seasons as an assistant.
He becomes the 15th head coach in Owls program history.
“Dave is the logical choice to take over for Coach Cain as we head into the 2023-24 season,” said Abe Osheyack, Assistant Athletic Director. “The leadership team and myself look forward to working with him to continue to recent success of the KSC men’s basketball program.”
At Pioneer Valley, Hastings took over the program for the 2001-2002 season after four years as an assistant. He led the Panthers to the Western Mass. semifinals and 11 appearances in the Western Mass. tournament. Hastings also served as the director of The Edge, an AAU program in Massachusetts — a position that led to him meeting Cain and joining the staff at KSC.
The Owls graduated just one contributor from last season’s record-setting team that won 28 games, was selected as host-seed for the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III Tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in program history.
They return two all-Americans, the only team in Division III to do so, in fifth-year senior forward Jeff Hunter and junior guard Octavio Brito.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor.
