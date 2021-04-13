PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Student-athletes from the Keene State College men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse and women’s track and field teams were all recipients of weekly honors from the Little East Conference, it was announced Monday.
Haile Ratajack of the women’s lacrosse team was named the LEC Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week. In KSC’s two games last week, the sophomore had 12 goals and one assist to lead the Owls to a pair of wins.
Of the men’s lacrosse team, sophomore Nathan Sickles was named the LEC Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week. Sickles scored three times and passed out a pair of assists in KSC’s 19-6 win over Eastern Conn. State last week.
Junior Shane Molloy was named the LEC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Molloy caused three turnovers, scooped up five ground balls, and was 1-for-2 on faceoffs in the Owls’ win over the Warriors.
Senior Chase Chamberlin was named the LEC Goalkeeper of the Week, also for the second time in 2021. In 30 minutes of action, Chamberlin allowed just one goal while making 12 saves as the Owls improved to 2-0 on the season.
Junior Shannon Parks of the women’s track & field team was picked as the LEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week. At the American International College Invitational II, Parks won the hammer throw with a toss of 40.95 meters, and broke her own school record in the shot put at 12.43 meters. That is currently the 36th best shot put throw in the nation.