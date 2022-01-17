Brito, Hunter help Keene State men power past UMass-Boston
Freshman Octavio Brito and junior Jeff Hunter combined for 54 points on 22-of-32 shooting from the floor as the Keene State College men's basketball team overcame an 11-point first half deficit with ease in an eventual 85-71 Little East Conference victory over the University of Massachusetts-Boston on Saturday afternoon at Spaulding Gymnasium.
Brito finished with a career high 28 points while Hunter recorded 26 points and 13 rebounds.
"Somebody had to step up, and I decided to do that," Brito said. "And [Jeff] just does what he does. He's stepping up. Next man up."
It was KSC's first regular season game since Dec. 11.
"It was just good to play," said Keene State coach Ryan Cain. "UMass-Boston has some experienced guys. They are very good defensively, they play hard and I think you saw that to start both halves. ... I thought our guys bounced back pretty well."
The Owls struggled to contain the Beacons offense early, which entered the game shooting only 40 percent from the field this season (eighth in the conference), but turned it around in a hurry, erasing a 30-19 deficit over the final 12 minutes of the first half with a 28-8 surge that resulted in a nine-point halftime lead.
"It was just effort really," Brito said. "We were beating ourselves in the beginning, so we just picked up the intensity and that translated to the game."
Hunter attributed the run to the defense as well.
"Everyone knows we can score the ball, but if you can get stops, that's what really matters," Hunter said. "At the end of the day, that's where it counts. If you're playing defense, that's all you need to do."
Hunter's improvised buzzer-beating three capped the burst, and KSC's offense was well on their way from there, as they shot 54 percent (15-for-28) in the second half and never trailed.
"Safe to say we didn't draw it up the way it went down," Cain said about Hunter's buzzer beating three-pointer. "I'm not sure we drew anything up on that. Just very impressed with [Jeff's] ability to impact the game in so many ways. ... I think our teams tends to follow how he plays at times."
The Beacons got within one twice, the last of which at 51-50 with 14:49 left on Charles Mitchell's layup, but Brito answered with six points in a row in a little over two minutes and Max Bonney-Liles sank a triple to make it 60-50 at the 11:36 mark.
KSC picked apart the Beacons' usually strong defense, finishing with a 50 percent (34-for-68) mark from the field, the highest UMass-Boston has allowed this season.
Mitchell and Stephen DiGregorio, who poured in 25 points on 9-of-20 from the field, scored inside following KSC turnovers to get the visitors within six (66-60) with 6:43 left, but the Owls continued to have their way offensively, responding immediately with a three-point play by James Anozie.
Brito took over from there, scoring the next eight KSC points including a jumper with 4:22 remaining that made it 75-64. The Beacons never threatened again, with the Owls leading by as many as 15 in the closing minutes. Brito and Hunter scored KSC's final 16 points of the game, which improved them to 5-0 at home, winning by an average of 29.6 points per game.
KSC remains in first place in the league standings at 4-0, winning percentage points ahead of Eastern Connecticut State University (5-1).
Keene State has a quick turnaround and a three-game road week ahead, starting with trip to Western Connecticut State University (7-6, 1-4 LEC) on Monday at 4 p.m. Saturday was the first of 10 games in the next three weeks for the Owls.
Women’s basketball dealt tough late setback by UMass-Dartmouth
Meagan Donovan led the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth with 12 points, none bigger than the last three, as her trey with five seconds left sent the Keene State College women's basketball team to a tough 46-45 loss in Little East Conference action Saturday afternoon at Spaulding Gymnasium.
A game between one team that had not played in 35 days (Keene State) and the other that had not played in 38 (UMass-Dartmouth) came right down to the wire, as neither side led by more than seven, but the Owls could not overcome a 28 percent shooting effort from the floor and a minus-14 gap on the glass.
Freshman Aryanna Murray paced KSC with 16 points.
"She's a scorer," said Keene State coach Keith Boucher. "She hits big ones. She was catching the ball and going to the rim and spinning and putting the ball up with her left hand. She's got a high ceiling. She's a gamer."
Senior Brianna Metellus added 10 (4-7 FG), eight of which came in an uplifting fourth quarter comeback that could have provided the Owls a strong start in an extremely busy stretch over the next three weeks.
Keene State led 30-29 entering the final 10 minutes, but saw the Corsairs open the quarter on an 8-0 burst over the opening four minutes to suddenly build what seemed as though it might be an insurmountable edge in a game where the teams had combined for just 67 total points at that point (and 91 overall by the end).
The Owls had other ideas, however, as Metellus connected from distance with 5:55 to go to make it 37-33 and tied the game at 39 with another trey a minute and a half later. After UMD again went ahead by three on Jordan Moretti's three, Derosia's bucket and free throw on the very next trip knotted the game at 42 at the 3:31 mark.
Neither team made a field goal over the next 3:26, but the Owls went up 44-43 with a little less than three minutes on Murray's free throw and clamped down on UMass-Dartmouth's offense, forcing a turnover and three missed shots to keep their slim lead into the final minute. The Owls had the ball four times with the lead in the final 2:44, but were unable to build it any higher than two after Rylee Burgess went 1-for-2 at the foul line with 12 seconds left, and that ultimately bit them when Donovan connected from deep following UMD's timeout.
The Owls made 4-of-7 free throws in the fourth quarter and 5-of 11 in the game, though the Corsairs were just 6-of-12 themselves. Even still, KSC had one final chance at a game-winner after a timeout of their own when Jenny Freedman drove the lane and kicked to Derosia for a wide open three, but it rimmed out as the Corsairs won despite being held to a season-low in points.
"You're supposed to win when you hold somebody to 46 points," Boucher said. "Especially when they're that good."
For the Owls, it was another strong defensive showing, holding UMD to a 35-percent shooting effort and only 4-of-22 from distance.
"As coaches, we feel terrible, because the team hasn't seen the fruits of their effort yet," Boucher said. "As far playing with passion and effort and all the intangibles you talk about as a coach, we got those today. We got those in spades."
Freedman finished with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3-PT), four rebounds, and two assists. Burgess grabbed nine rebounds.
Donovan made 5-of-10 from the field in her 12-point, five rebound showing. Moretti added 11 points (4-14 FG), seven rebounds, and six assists.
Keene State visits Castleton University (7-4, 1-2 LEC) on Wed. Jan. 19 for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
"We just have to keep competing," Boucher said. "I told them, we're going to turn a corner. We just have to believe that."