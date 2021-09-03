The Keene State College Men’s Soccer program will open the 2021 season hosting the Home Depot Soccer Classic on Saturday and Sunday at the Krif Road Athletic Complex in Keene.
The invitational includes Hobart University, Brandeis University, Roger Williams University and Keene State.
Hobart and Brandeis kick off the tournament Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by Keene State and Roger Williams at 4 p.m.
Hobart and Roger Williams play Sunday at 3 p.m. and Brandeis and Keene State round out the schedule with a 5 p.m. start.
Keene State’s game Saturday will mark the Owls’ first regular season game in 20 months. Keene State is defending its 2019 Little East Conference championship.
There will be no limit on spectators, but all fans will need to be masked, per Keene State policy.