The Keene State College men’s soccer team was picked to finish fourth in the Little East Conference in 2021, the league announce Tuesday in its preseason poll.
The Owls, who are the defending LEC tournament champions from 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out last season, received 43 points to tie for fourth place with Rhode Island College. Eastern Connecticut State, the defending regular season champion, received 58 points and four first place votes to finish first, nipping UMass Boston, who received 57 points and four first place votes. Western Connecticut State was third, with 49 points and the final first place vote.
Head coach Rick Scott enters his eighth season with a record of 60-45-8 (.566) and brings back a veteran squad, including senior goalies Anthony Pasciuto and Gavin Fitzpatrick, and graduate student Nate Howard.
Seniors Vance Bates, Yusufu Juma, Mario Santos, Benny Tamzarian, Clinton Mungeta, and Henry Cummings also return, as do juniors James McCully, Declan Coughlin, Noah Spaulding, and Denis Fleming.
The Owls will open the year with a formidable opponent: preseason No. 7 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. The Owls and Engineers kick off the season Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.