The Keene State men’s lacrosse team took the field as the No. 2 seed in the Little East Conference men’s lacrosse tournament and matchup up with the No. 3 seeded Colonials of Western Connecticut State, who defeated Castleton University in the quarterfinals to move into the semifinals.
West Conn collected the first eight of ten goals in the contest and held on at the end of the game to defeat Keene State 10-9 from Dr. Ron Butcher Field Thursday and move into the LEC championship game. KSC falls to an LEC foe for just the first time since 2012 after running a perfect record through the league for seven consecutive seasons.
Things did not start off on the right foot for Keene State as they fell behind quickly in the contest.
Donald Schaumloffel netted the game’s opening tally to give the Colonials the 1-0 lead.
Keene State quickly fought back however, as freshman Colby Quiet got the Owls on the board to even the scoring.
Western Connecticut then took control, scoring the final five goals of the first quarter, putting Western Connecticut up 6-1. Keene State trailed after one quarter of play for the first time all season.
WCSU picked up an additional two goals to start the second quarter. The Owls saw themselves down 8-1 with 4:31 to play in the second quarter when Nathan Sickles would pick up Keene State’s only goal of the quarter, ending the half with an 8-2 deficit for KSC.
Goalkeeper Charlie Giulliotti made his first career start for Keene State picking up 15 first half saves to keep the Owls in the game.
West Conn took their biggest lead of the game, a seven-goal advantage, late in the third quarter.
Keene wasted little time to get on the board in an attempt to get back in the contest as Cooper Cioffi netted a goal for the Owls, his first of the game and 12th of the season to start to close the gap for KSC.
With just 46 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Colin Ford scored his 6th goal of the season to bring the Owls deficit to five goals heading into the final quarter of the game.
Keene State then scored three goals in a span of 1:01 to give the Owls life. Justin Norris got the scoring started for the Owls with 12:35 to go in the fourth, followed by goals from the Owls leading scorer on the season Joe Nutting, and a tally from the Owls freshman Colby Quiet to give KSC just a three-goal deficit.
The Owls made it a one-goal game with 1:07 to go and the limited student section was on its feet.
Keene State won the faceoff in the circle with a chance to tie, but the Owls turned the ball over on a pass with 30 seconds to go and Western Connecticut successfully cleared and watched the clock elapse as the Colonials knocked off the Owls.
Keene State wraps up the season with a 5-1 record. The Owls had won the last six LEC Championships.