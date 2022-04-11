Keene State men’s lacrosse wiped the floor with the University of Southern Maine as the Owls came away with a 28-11 victory over the Huskies on Saturday evening at the Owl Athletic Complex in Keene.
The Owls saw four players score three goals or more and nine others score at least one in the conference game that has allowed Keene State to stay undefeated in the Little East Conference.
Freshman standout Rex Maccarini netted a team-high of five goals and senior Joe Nutting scored four. Junior Nathan Sickles and sophomore Colby Quiet each walked away with three goals.
Maccarini has already scored 19 goals in his young career, the third-highest total on the team behind Sickles, Nutting and Cooper Cioffi.
Southern Maine had two Huskies score three goals or more, including Nick James with four goals and Tucker Nussinow with three goals.
The scoring started early for the Owls with Sickles scoring the first goal of the game not even two minutes into the first quarter. That would be far from the only scoring for Keene State, as the team scored seven more times in the first quarter.
The Owls goalkeeper, Chase Chamberlin, only allowed three goals in the first half.
By the midway point, Keene State had a commanding 17-3 lead.
KSC outshot Southern Maine 62-31 in this game and had seven penalties in this game compared to USM’s 11.
This win brings Keene State to 7-3 and 3-0 in conference play. The team will be back in action Tuesday as they travel to Vermont to face Castleton University at 7 p.m.