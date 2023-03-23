The Keene State men’s lacrosse team scored eight unanswered goals in the second half en route to a 13-5 win over Nichols College on Wednesday at the Owl Athletic Complex.
The Owls’ 13 goals are the most the team has scored in a game so far this season, and helped the team move to 2-4 on the campaign.
Nichols started the scoring in a low-scoring first half, but the Owls took a 3-2 lead into the break on Ben Tukey’s first collegiate goal at 5:59 of the second quarter.
Connor Woods scored 49 seconds in the third quarter. Sebastian Foresi made it 5-3 Owls just a few minutes later.
After back-to-back Bison goals tied the game 5-5, the Owls finished the game on an 8-0 run and outshot Nichols 20-8 in the second half.
Rex Maccarini and Wood each finished with three goals. Maccarini added two assists. Colby Quiet found the twine twice. Colby Cala, Jeff Wiedenfeld and Cooper Cioffi also scored for the Owls. Wiedenfeld added three assists.
“It feels really good,” Maccarini told Owls Media Network after the game. “At the beginning of the game we were really playing a lot of solo ball, then we stepped up together as a team in the second half. Coach [Mark Theriault] gave us a good pep talk, we came together and made some good plays after really starting to move the ball around.”
Charlie Giuliotti made 12 saves in net for Keene State
Keene State begins Little East Conference play on Saturday when it hosts Mass. Maritime at 1 p.m.
