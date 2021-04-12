MANSFIELD, Conn. — Nathan Sickles, Joe Nutting and Cooper Cioffi all scored three goals in the Owls dominating 19-6 win over Eastern Connecticut State University on Saturday afternoon.
The Owls (2-0, 2-0 LEC) opened up with a 4-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, piling eight additional goals in the second quarter to Eastern’s only one.
It did not take long for Keene State to get going and take the momentum in the opening minutes of the first quarter. KSC’s goalkeeper Chase Chamberlin came up big with three saves in the first five minutes, holding the Warriors (4-2, 1-1 LEC) scoreless.
Keene State opened the scoring as Sickles fired a shot passed the Warriors keeper, giving the Owls the 1-0 lead. KSC continued the goal scoring in the first quarter, going up 4-0 at the end of the quarter.
Eastern cut Keene’s lead to three in the second quarter, but KSC responded with eight consecutive goals to close out the half.
Although Keene State had the 11-goal lead heading into the third quarter, the Owls stayed on the gas pedal. Ethan Holcomb picked up his first career goal in an Owl uniform and his first career collegiate point overall when he took a pass from Nutting and found the back of the goal.
To end the contest, Robert Duarte picked up his first and second collegiate goals of his career to put the Owls ahead 19-5.
Keene State next travels to New England College to take on the Pilgrims on Wednesday, April 14 for a 7 p.m. start.