20230209-LOC-KSCMENSBBALL-8

KSC sophomore Tahmeen Dupree (0) dribbles past UMass Dartmouth’s defense to take a shot on their basket in the second half of their game at Keene State Feb. 8. Keene defeated UMass Dartmouth 82-65 to win the Little East Conference regular season title.

 Hannah Schroeder/Sentinel Staff

The Keene State men’s basketball team stayed at No. 5 in the penultimate poll of the regular season, released today by D3hoops.com.






