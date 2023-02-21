KSC sophomore Tahmeen Dupree (0) dribbles past UMass Dartmouth’s defense to take a shot on their basket in the second half of their game at Keene State Feb. 8. Keene defeated UMass Dartmouth 82-65 to win the Little East Conference regular season title.
The Keene State men’s basketball team stayed at No. 5 in the penultimate poll of the regular season, released today by D3hoops.com.
The Owls (24-1, 16-0 LEC) received 523 points, eight more than last week’s poll and remain at No. 5 for the third consecutive week. The top five schools remain unchanged, but the gap grows closer at the top, with the University of St. Joseph (Conn.) receiving 614 points and 14 first place votes, just four points ahead of No. 2 Randolph-Macon (Va.), which received 610 points and 11 first place votes. Christopher Newport (Va.) and Mount Union (Ohio) remain at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
Keene State completed a perfect slate of games in the Little East Conference with a 92-77 win over UMass Boston in the regular season finale on Saturday. Sophomore Octavio Brito scored 29 points and knocked down six three pointers, while Jeff Hunter just missed a triple-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.
For the year, Brito is averaging 21.1 points, shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 46.5 percent from three-point range. He needs just 109 points to reach the 1,000 point mark for his career. Hunter is currently chipping in with 18.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game and shooting 61.3 percent from the floor.
The Owls open the postseason with a semifinal matchup on Thursday evening against the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 seed Eastern Conn. State and No. 5 seed UMass Boston. That game takes place tonight at 6 p.m.
The other quarterfinal sees No. 3 seed Southern Maine host No. 6 seed UMass Dartmouth. The winner of that game will play at No. 2 seed Western Conn. State on Thursday evening in the tournament’s other semifinal.
Thursday’s semifinal will tip off at 7 p.m. at Spaulding Gym.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.