Octavio Brito led five Owls in double-figures — finishing with 20 points — and the No. 6 Keene State men’s basketball team overcame a sluggish start for a 92-66 trouncing of Eastern Connecticut in a Little East Conference contest Wednesday night at Spaulding Gymnasium.
The Owls (20-1, 12-0 LEC) shot 55 percent while making 8-of-14 from long range over the final 22 minutes for their fifth 20-win season under Ryan Cain.
But it wasn’t all rainbows from the tip. Keene State fell behind 19-6 in the game’s first nine minutes — its largest deficit at home this season. The Owls did not lead until the final minute of the first half.
Keene State never surrendered the lead in the second half, however, quickly building the lead to double digits and outscoring Eastern 52-31.
It is the Owls’ first regular season sweep of Eastern since the 2007-08 season.
“The first semester, we didn’t have enough adversity,” said Cain. “We practiced some situations over break and came out of break with more adversity.”
“You’re a champion based on your response to that adversity. That’s what defines a champion, how you respond in those tough moments,” he added. “The great teams are great when it’s a little bit easier to be great. The championship teams are great through those moments of adversity.”
Mason Jean Baptiste poured in 16 points for the Owls while Jeric Cichon had 15 points. Jeff Hunter had 11 points with 10 rebounds. Nate Siow rounded out the Owls in double figures with 10 points.
Keene State travels to face Western Connecticut on Saturday. A win would give the Owls a three-game cushion in the Little East Conference standings and put them in the driver’s seat to host the LEC Tournament.
