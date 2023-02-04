Keene State junior Nate Siow (4) passes the ball back to his teammate in front of Western Connecticut’s basket during the team’s first matchup on Jan.7. Keene State defeated Western Connecticut 71-68 in OT.
Keene State men’s basketball head coach Ryan Cain is on the brink of leading the Owls to their second Little East Conference regular season championship in his eight-year tenure as head coach.
Courtesy KSC Athletics
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
When Keene State hosted Western
Connecticut on Jan. 7, it was anything but boring. Keene State pulled out a 71-68 win in OT after
All season the Little East Conference picture has been Keene State, Western Connecticut — a lot of breathing room — then everybody else.
The No. 6 nationally-ranked Owls (20-1, 12-0 LEC) are the lone remaining undefeated team in Little East play. Both Keene State and WestConn have just one loss each overall. The Wolves (19-1, 11-1 LEC) brought Keene to the brink when the team’s squared up on Jan. 7, taking a 10-point lead late in the second half before the Owls stormed back to win 71-68 in overtime.
The rematch will take place today in Danbury, Conn. — with potentially major Little East Tournament implications on the line. Tip off is slated for 3 p.m.
A win would essentially put KSC up three games in the race for the Little East Conference’s top seed with three games to go. With the series sweep against Western, the Wolves would have to win out in their last three conference games and the Owls would have to lose out for the Little East Tournament to be held somewhere other than Spaulding Gymnasium beginning on Feb. 21.
A loss would drop the teams into a tie – and an unbreakable one pending the ensuing results.
Furthermore, both teams are playing for regional ranking purposes, with the first poll being released Wednesday (Feb. 8).
Should the Owls lose today and the standings stand pat the rest of regular season. The LEC Tournament host would be decided by a coin flip.
“Our guys feel like they’ve worked hard, have a good culture and try to do things the right way,” said coach Ryan Cain. “I think they’d feel like there would be a sour taste in their mouth if it came down to a coin toss to decide who hosts the conference championship.”
The Owls last played hosts in 2019, going on to win the tournament with a 72-69 win over Eastern Connecticut. Keene State has won the LEC Tournament three times in Cain’s eight-year tenure on Appian Way. They have hosted the conference tournament just twice since 2006.
“I would say it’s a stepping-stone goal. We have gone very big picture in terms of the goals we have set for our program,” said Cain. “There are absolutely outcome goals that we talk about all the time. ... Hosting the LEC Tournament is more a byproduct of those longer-term goals that we have put together.
“If we take care of business and have a good process,” he added. “Then ultimately it would lead to that type of result.”
