No team has ever gone 16-0 through conference play in one season since the Little East Conference was formed in 2986 — until now.
The Keene State men's basketball team ran away with a 92-77 win over UMass-Boston in its regular-season finale Saturday at Spaulding Gym.
The No. 5 nationally-ranked Owls (24-1, 16-0 LEC). The Owls are the first team to go unbeaten through their LEC slate since Eastern Connecticut State in 2013-14.
Star sophomore guard Octavio Brito made ten of his final 13 shots Saturday and was 6-of-8 from three-point range, finishing with 29 points. He added five rebounds. Jeff Hunter had 15 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in the win.
Keene State earned the No. 1 seed and will have homecourt advantage in the Little East Conference which begins this week. The Owls receive a first-round bye and will face either UMass-Boston again, or Eastern Conn. State in the semifinals. Tip off is slated for 7 p.m. at Spaulding Gym.
(0) comments
