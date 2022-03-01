The Keene State College men’s basketball team will be heading to the Tarble Pavilion in Swarthmore, Pa., for its first round NCAA Division III tournament game Friday night against No. 18 Swarthmore College, the NCAA announced Monday afternoon.
The Owls won the Little East Conference championship on Saturday, a 71-69 overtime win over No. 24 UMass-Dartmouth, to earn an automatic qualification to the big dance. It’s Keene State’s fifth conference championship in program history. The Owls won the title in 2004, 2015, 2016, 2019 and now in 2022.
Swarthmore put together a 22-5 record this season, falling to No. 13 John’s Hopkins University in the Centennial Conference championship on Saturday. Sophomore Vinny DeAngelo and junior George Visconti led the Garnet offensively, averaging 16.4 and 14 points per game, respectively. Senior Conor Harkins has been the long ball threat, hitting 44.7 percent of his three-point shots. Harkins is averaging 9.9 points per game.
Defensively, 6-foot-8 forward freshman Aidan Godfrey leads the Garnet with 34 blocks coming off the bench, and sophomore Michael Caprise added 31 blocks.
Swarthmore was the national runner-up in 2019 and also reached the Elite Eight in 2018.
“They’re a team that has made some deep runs in the NCAA tournament,” said Keene State coach Ryan Cain about his opponent. “They have great bigs, they’re extremely well-coached. I know it’ll be a fantastic test. It’s a great school.”
Keene State finished 20-6 as the LEC champions, led by junior Jeff Hunter’s 16.8 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per game. Sophomore Mason Jean Baptiste added 14.2 points per game and freshman Octavio Brito averaged 12.2 points per game. Sophomore Nate Siow (10.5 ppg) and senior James Anozie (10.2 ppg) both averaged double-digit scoring for the Owls as well. Anozie had a double-double in all three LEC tournament games as the senior was the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
No. 17 Oswego State and Hood College will be the other matchup in Swarthmore Friday night, and the winners of each game will go up against each other on Saturday — still in Swarthmore — in the second round of the tournament.
“[Oswego State] is traditionally another fantastic program, year in and year out competing for conference championships and getting into the NCAA tournament,” Cain said. “Definitely playing some schools that have been here before that have been good before and know what it takes to be successful in a tournament like this.”
Oswego State and Hood will play at 3:05 p.m. Friday, followed by Keene State-Swarthmore at 5:35 p.m.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for us to get out there and play against some pretty good teams,” Cain said. “Every year you’re in this thing, you’re going to play some of the best teams in the country, there’s no avoiding it. I don’t think this year is any different.”