Senior Jeff Hunter shot 13-of-14 from the floor and scored 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals as the Keene State College men’s basketball team used a high-powered and deep offense to take a commanding lead while rolling past the Massachusetts Institute of Technology 102-90 in non-conference action on a post-Thanksgiving Saturday at Spaulding Gymnasium.
Playing at home for the first time in 15 days, the Owls (6-0) did not slow down — especially on offense — as they put five players in double-figures for the third consecutive game and as a team poured in over 100 for the second straight outing.
Beyond Hunter, sophomore Octavio Brito had a double-double of his own with 23 points (9-of-19 FG), 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. Mason Jean Baptiste added 13 points while Spencer Aronson and Ryan Donahue each scored 11, combining to go 6-of-10 from three off the bench.
In fact, the duo went 4-of-5 from distance in the opening half and were a key factor in the Owls turning what was at one point a 25-22 deficit into a 53-37 halftime edge by outscoring the Engineers 31-12 over the final 9:48 of the half.
After 90 combined points between the teams in the opening half, the second half produced even more offense, with both teams shooting 60 percent or better and teaming up for 102 total. However, Keene State’s lead dropped below double-figures only once as they were able to keep MIT at an arm’s length the whole time.
With the win, the Owls start 6-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season, when Keene State made it to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament before losing to No. 4 Christopher Newport University.
The Owls stay home to host Albertus Magnus College (0-3) on Tuesday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
