Senior Jeff Hunter shot 13-of-14 from the floor and scored 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals as the Keene State College men’s basketball team used a high-powered and deep offense to take a commanding lead while rolling past the Massachusetts Institute of Technology 102-90 in non-conference action on a post-Thanksgiving Saturday at Spaulding Gymnasium.






