SWARTHMORE, Pa. — Sophomore Mason Jean Baptiste hit his free throw with 4.5 seconds to play to put the Keene State men’s basketball team up by four points over No. 20 Swarthmore in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
That bucket gave the Owls just enough breathing room, as Keene State upset the Garnet, 84-83, Friday night to move on to the second round of the national tournament, where they will face Oswego State Saturday at 5:35 p.m., still in Swarthmore.
After about 34 minutes of one-possession basketball, Keene State went on a 9-2 run to pull ahead by nine, 76-67, with 2:19 to play. Freshman Octavio Brito (team-high 23 points) put a cap on that run with a wide-open three-pointer.
Swarthmore climbed back into it in the final minutes — cutting its deficit to just three with 36.1 seconds left, off a layup from sophomore Vinny DeAngelo — but the Owls hung on to advance. Sophomores Nate Siow and Jean Baptiste both hit free throws in the final seconds — including Jean Baptiste’s shot with under five seconds to play — to help put the Owls over the edge.
DeAngelo hit a miracle three-pointer for the Garnet from 35 feet out to get back within one, 84-83, with 1.2 seconds to play, and that score would hold after the inbound.
“We hit just enough free throws to hold them off,” said Keene State coach Ryan Cain. “That was probably the difference between going to overtime in the conference championship game versus winning this game in regulation.
“We did just a good enough job to win the game,” Cain said.
Brito and junior Jeff Hunter (22 points, 10 rebounds) led the Keene State offense for most of the night, with Brito finding his groove from the three-point line, including a few from well beyond the arc. The freshman went 4-for-6 from deep.
“I don’t know if we can say anything more about Octavio,” Cain said. “He’s fantastic. Not only is he one of our better scorers, he’s also a fantastic defender. Just an outstanding performance. He’s a gritty kid with a great personality that works really hard ... and has earned 110 percent trust and deservedly so.”
For much of the first half, it felt like Swarthmore was on the verge of a run, but Keene State’s defense stepped up in a big way — even without big man James Anozie, who had to sit due to COVID — and forced nine turnovers in the first 20 minutes to do just enough to keep the Garnet within reach.
Hunter hit a layup in the final seconds of the first half and — just like that — the Owls were ahead by one, 37-36, at the break.
The first 15 minutes of the second half were similar to those of the first half, as the teams continued their back-and-forth play before the Owls’ 9-2 run.
Without Anozie in the post, Hunter was matched up with Swarthmore’s big man — sophomore Michael Caprise — who scored a game-high 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting. Caprise also had 13 rebounds for the Garnet.
“We knew pretty early that James wouldn’t be around,” said Cain, adding that they heard the news on Tuesday. “So we formulated our game plan knowing that he wouldn’t play. In all honesty, I don’t think our game plan would’ve been any different if we had him or not. We may have just had a little bit more size to matchup with their big center.”
Anozie will likely be cleared to play in Saturday’s game against Oswego State, Cain said.
“We’re hopeful and optimistic he can play [Saturday],” Cain said.
Junior George Visconti score 18 points for Swarthmore and DeAngelo finished with 17.
Cain has now made the second round in three of his four trips to the national tournament as the leader of the Owls.
The Owls play Oswego State Saturday with an opportunity to advance to the Sweet 16.