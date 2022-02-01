The Keene State men’s basketball team suffered a 76-60 loss against the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth in an important conference matchup Monday in Spaulding Gym.
Four Owls scored double-digit points in the game, including Mason Jean-Baptiste who was the leading scorer with 16 points. Keene State’s Jeff Hunter scored 13 points to go along with his 16 rebounds, and Nate Siow added 13 points as well. Jeric Cichon scored ten points of his own.
A back-and-forth first half saw Keene State holding on to a one-point lead at the half, but the Corsairs pulled away in the second half, as the Owls scored just 10 points in the final 14:57 of play.
Meanwhile, UMass-Dartmouth used a 14-0 run in the second half to leave Keene with a win in a rematch of the 2020 Little East Conference championship game, which the Corsairs won as well.
Keene State has now lost three straight against UMass-Dartmouth, and the last six of eight after winning seven of the previous eight. The Owls were 20-5 all-time against the Corsairs at Spaulding Gymnasium but have now lost their last four at home in the series.
This loss puts the Owls at 14-4 (9-2 LEC) on the year. Keene State will be on the road this Wednesday as they head to Eastern Connecticut for a 7 p.m. tipoff before coming back home on Saturday for a matchup with Western Connecticut at 3 p.m.
Saturday’s game will be a doubleheader, with the women celebrating their Senior Day at 1 p.m. followed by the men’s game.