NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — On Saturday afternoon at an energized Tripp Athletic Center, the Keene State men’s basketball team, after two tough regular season losses to the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, got the last laugh in the biggest of spots, upsetting the top seed and 24th-nationally ranked Corsairs, 71-69, in overtime on a Nate Siow to Jeff Hunter alley-oop dunk with 3.2 seconds left in the extra period to win their fifth Little East Conference tournament championship.
“That’s a play they’ve probably made 10-15 times this season, but this time it just happened to be for the conference tournament championship,” said Keene State coach Ryan Cain. “A couple of really good players made a great play.”
After not leading at all in three of the last four games against the Corsairs (24-4), the Owls (20-6) used a dominant inside game to roll out to a six-point halftime edge, led by as many as 12 early in the second half, and then had a response for most every push UMD had down the stretch.
The KSC answers came mostly from two dominant big men, as senior and tournament Most Outstanding Player James Anozie and junior Jeff Hunter each scored 19 points, combining to make 17-of-26 from the floor while grabbing 24 rebounds (nine offensive). The duo scored 18 in the first half on 8-of-10 from the floor, were limited some in the second 20 minutes as they “cooled” to 4-of-11 shooting, but then saved their best for last, scoring every point in overtime while making all five of the shots they took.
“We played through our bigs, and I think the stats showed that,” Cain said. “A bunch of guys played well, but James and Jeff were very dominant on both ends of the floor.”
After Marcus Azor put UMass-Dartmouth up 62-60 with two free throws on his team’s first possession of the extra session, KSC started to take over, as Anozie scored six consecutive points — scoring on three trips down the court in a row — and the Owls ultimately opened up a 68-64 edge with an 8-2 burst in a 3:38 span.
“In high school, [Anozie] was a guy who put his team on his back and took them on a state championship run,” Cain said. “He wouldn’t let them lose. And I think we’re seeing a bit of a similar mindset in his last year here at Keene State. He’s playing different.”
With the game tied at 69 and 11.1 seconds on the clock, neither team called a timeout, so Octavio Brito inbounded to Mason Jean Baptiste, who rushed up the court before stopping and passing to Nate Siow with seven seconds to go.
The shifty Owl point guard found Hunter for a huge alley-oop with three ticks left putting Keene State up 71-69, executing one of the biggest plays in recent program history. With that, the Owls washed away the sting of four consecutive losses to UMass-Dartmouth, beat them for the second time in a championship game and ended their 18-game home winning streak dating back to KSC’s win there in the regular season last year.
Anozie finished with 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting, 11 rebounds, and two blocks, picking a tremendous time for his third consecutive double-double. Hunter, so reliable over the course of the season, also scored 19 (8-12 FG, 3-4 3-PT) and grabbed 13 rebounds. Jeric Cichon chipped in nine points, 13 rebounds, and two assists off the bench as the Owls’ LEC title joins those from 2004, 2015, 2016, and 2019.
“It’s incredible,” Cain said. “Just fantastic kids that deserved the championship today, but earned every bit of it at the same time.
“It’s been wonderful,” Cain added. “Just so appreciative of the support from everyone on campus, everyone in the community. Just really special to accomplish what we’ve accomplished and understand that it’s way more than just us as a program.”