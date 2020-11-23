The Keene State College men’s basketball team will take on in-state foe the University of New Hampshire in an exhibition match on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. in Lundholm Gym in Durham.
It will be the season opener for both teams, after the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the start of the season for both the Little East Conference and the America East Conference.
Keene State went 10-16 last year, and 8-8 in the LEC, earning the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament and falling to Plymouth State 72-70 in overtime in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament. KSC returns several starters, including senior James Anozie (11.2 ppg, .537 FG percentage), sophomore Jeff Hunter (10.1 ppg, .532 FG percentage, 8.0 rpg), senior DeVon Beasley (9.6 ppg), and senior Jaylen Franklin (9.5 ppg). Freshmen Nate Siow, Mason Jean Baptiste, and Jack Rodriguez are newcomers to watch as the Owls look to return to the top of the LEC.
The Owls and Wildcats have met one other time, when UNH eased to a 75-48 win over KSC on Nov. 25, 1997. That year was KSC’s first year of competition as a member of NCAA Division III.
UNH finished 15-15 last year, falling to the University of Maryland Baltimore County, 73-67, in the first round of the America East Tournament.