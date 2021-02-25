Fresh off a heartbreaking 85-83 overtime loss to Eastern Connecticut State University Wednesday in the final game of the regular season, the Keene State men’s basketball team now has a day and a half to prepare for a semifinal matchup in the Little East Conference tournament.
Wednesday’s loss dropped the Owls to the No. 2 seed in the conference, pairing them against this same ECSU team Friday at Spaulding Gymnasium.
Film study is the first step in the team’s preparation for the game, said Keene State head coach Ryan Cain after Wednesday’s game. Once the team analyzes the film, then specific adjustments can be made.
But, really, the main focus will be on mental preparation rather than X’s and O’s, Cain said.
“Every team is going to be excited for this opportunity [to play in the tournament],” Cain said. “It really comes down to whatever team embraces that moment better and channels it so they can play harder and more consistent than their opponent. So, it’s taking all that emotion that goes along with playing in a tournament and trying to channel it the right way.”
Although Cain has seen plenty of tournament success in his five full years as head coach, the team itself, led by its underclassmen, hasn’t had much tournament experience at the collegiate level.
For freshmen Mason Jean Baptiste (21 points, seven rebounds Wednesday) and Nate Siow (12 points, six steals), Friday will be their first taste of conference tournament action.
“I think we really want to focus on using this conference tournament to take that next step as a program with all our young guys,” Cain said. “See if we can’t play harder, more consistent and execute what we’re trying to do on both ends of the court for longer stretches.”
Cain said the team has played flat at times this season, including Wednesday, which kept ECSU in the game. The difference Wednesday, Cain said, was that the Warriors took advantage of the opportunities they got, while the Owls did not.
That included some missed free throws by Keene State down the stretch and a few defensive miscommunications that gave ESCU the chance to tie the game late in regulation and then win it on a three-pointer in the final few seconds of overtime.
“We ended up in a situation where there was some confusion … where one guy thought there was a switch, and another guy didn’t and that led to an open shot,” Cain said of the final play of overtime. “We just didn’t talk well enough, early enough, loud enough, often enough, and that left the guy open for the three.”
All things that — presumably — will be talked about in the film room.
And Cain said he knows the team will be ready come Friday.
“I think there’s more out there for us in terms of how we compete and how we play throughout a game,” Cain said.
“We’ll be excited, I’m sure, to play in the conference tournament,” he added. “I think that it’s a little carrot at the end of the long journey that we’ve had this year. We’ve been fortunate to go for a long time.”
The semifinal matchup is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Spaulding Gym.
The other matchup sees now top-seeded UMass-Dartmouth (6-2, 6-2 LEC) take on fourth-seeded Rhode Island College (1-5, 1-5 LEC).
The two semifinal winners will play in the championship Sunday at 1 p.m. at the site of the highest remaining seed.