PROVIDENCE, RI — The Keene State College men's basketball team was picked to finish second in a preseason poll of the league's coaches, it was announced Thursday.
The Owls received 54 points and a pair of first place votes. Defending regular season and tournament champion UMass-Dartmouth received 60 points and five first place votes, while Western Connecticut State University, the 2020 LEC tournament champion, was in third place with 49 points and collected the remaining two first place votes.
Rhode Island College, UMass-Boston, Eastern Connecticut, Plymouth State, Southern Maine, and Castleton, in order, rounded out the rest of the preseason poll.
Keene State went 6-3 during the abbreviated 2020-2021 season and was runner-up in the LEC tournament. The Owls return a bevy of talent, including junior forward Jeff Hunter (18.0 ppg, 13.2 rpg, 56.4 FG percentage), sophomore guard Mason Jean-Baptiste (13.2 ppg, 37.3 3FG percentage), sophomore guard Nate Siow (11.8 ppg), senior center James Anozie (11.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 54.8 percentage), and senior guard Jeric Cichon (8.4 ppg).
The season begins for Keene State with a home date against Colby-Sawyer College on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.